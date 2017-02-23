February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bruce Arnsman has joined the Kalamazoo, Michigan, office of Signature Associates as a sales associate.

Arnsman has more than 10 years of experience in real estate development and project management. He also has more than 10 years of building design, construction and industrial project consulting experience.

Tags | Bruce Arnsman, company news, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Signature Associates

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com