February 23, 2017

Leopardo Companies, Inc. recently completed a 128,000-square-foot phased renovation and expansion of Grubhub’s Chicago headquarters in the Burnham Center at 111 W. Washington St.

The online and mobile food ordering company recently stretched its lease by 79 percent and now occupies six floors at its Chicago Loop location. After going public in 2014, Grubhub grew to 600 employees and plans to continue the trend.

The first phase of the project began in March and consisted of a restack. Additional phases featured work across five floors, including the main lobby, a new town hall-like space and a roof deck.

Themed conference rooms, named after different foods, provide space for working independently or with teams. Additional nooks scattered throughout the office encourage employees to collaborate in comfortable and unique spaces. Several include plush benches and pillows, while others have unique decor like floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and wallpaper featuring vintage maps of Chicago. Phone booths give employees a private space to make phone calls, while a large lounge outfitted with pool and foosball tables, as well as shuffleboard, provide a fun place to take breaks.

A new kitchen space was equipped with all the necessary amenities so employees can prepare lunches onsite. Slice, the company’s in-house restaurant features a menu of items available through Grubhub, so employees can regularly try items the company delivers to customers every day. There’s also a bar space for hosting happy hours and social events.

Serving as general contractor, Leopardo collaborated with architect Shive-Hattery to complete the project.

Tags | Chicago, GrubHub, Illinois, Leopardo Companies, Office, Retail

