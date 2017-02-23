February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

LM Commercial Real Estate in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, recently promoted commercial brokers Mike Merry and Brian Wabick to vice presidents in the firm’s industrial division.

Merry and Wabick were jointly named LM 2016 Outstanding Brokers of the Year by the firm in mid-January of 2017.

“Mike Merry and Brian Wabick have done an exemplary job at growing their industrial brokerage business through disciplined focus around asset class and geography, and by providing outstanding service to their clients,” said LM Commercial Real Estate’s Amy Hall, senior vice president, in a statement. “Their advancement is well deserved and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Tags | Brian Wabick, Chicago, company news, Illinois, industrial, LM Commercial, Mike Merry

