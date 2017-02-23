February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago’s Sterling Bay has added two new hires to its ranks. Kevin Donohoe and Jesse Slack have each been named vice president, and will focus on the firm’s growing portfolio and third-party leasing assignments. The duo joins from Avison Young, where they were members of the firm’s Landlord Representation Group.

While at Avison Young, Donohoe, formerly a senior vice president, specialized in developing and implementing strategic marketing and leasing plans and advising clients in the downtown Chicago office market. Clients ranged from institutional owners to private investors with such notable names as CBRE Global Investors, Beacon Capital Properties, MetLife, Irvine Company and Hilco.

Before that he served as a vice president of agency leasing at MB Real Estate.

Slack has worked with clients such as CIM Group, John Hancock, McCaffery Interests and Madison Capital while she was at Avison Young.

Slack previously served as a vice president with MB Real Estate, where she was responsible for leasing the firm’s 12.0-million-square-foot downtown Chicago office portfolio. She worked with a variety of ownership entities including CBRE Investors, Met Life, Prime Group, The Chetrit Group, Capital Properties and GE Capital.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, Jesse Slack, Kevin Donohoe, Sterling Bay

