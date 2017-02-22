February 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Justin Sewell has joined Des Plaines, Illinois-based The Missner Group as an assistant property manager.

Sewell was previously employed by the Institute of Real Estate Management, where he served as the business and career services manager. He has also worked as a special project coordinator for the Building Owners and Managers Association of Suburban Chicago.

Sewell earned his MBA with a Real Estate concentration from Roosevelt University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University. He has also completed numerous continuing education programs including the Real Estate Associate Program (REAP) and the Institute for Organization Management provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Des Plaines, Illinois, Justin Sewell, Missner Group

