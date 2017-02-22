February 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Thanks in part to the marketing work done by Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates, the 422,700-square-foot industrial building at 1 Reynolds Drive in Beloit, Wisconsin, is one step closer to full occupancy.

Staples will be joining current tenants TreeHouse Foods Inc, Axium Foods, and Serta Mattress Co. at the building, which was formerly occupied by Alcoa.

Staples will move into 136,600 square feet in the easternmost part of the building. The company plans to relocate its larger bulk items to its new space, freeing up much-needed space at its distribution center in the Gateway Business Park.

Only 18,000 square feet remain vacant and available for lease.

