Chicago-based architecture firm Holabird & Root has promoted Rusty Walker to principal.

Walker, a graduate of Northeastern University and Rice University, joined Holabird & Root in 2006 after working with Perkins+Will. Since arriving, he has served as the lead project designer on numerous project types, including affordable, senior, student, and market-rate housing buildings; higher education facilities; sports and recreation centers; master plans; and others.

Most recently, he led the design of the award-winning East-West University Student Life Center, a 17-story, mixed-use tower located in Chicago’s South Loop. The new high-rise provides the University with its first student residences along with several academic and social amenities. He also led the design of the Public Building Commission’s Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center Addition, which was bestowed the 2016 Chicago Building Congress/Construction Owners Association of America (COAA) Project of the Year Award.

