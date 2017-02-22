February 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

AMC Theatres is expanding its headquarters within Park Place Village, a mixed-use property in Leawood, Kansas, owned by KBS.

Bob Fagan and Matt Eckert with CBRE’s Kansas City office represented KBS in this transaction.

Located at 11550 Ash St., the 36,315 square feet of new office space for AMC will help accommodate the more than 125 jobs created here since the beginning of 2016. AMC now employs about 600 associates at its Theatre Support Center in Park Place. The increase in jobs is tied to AMC’s recent acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, which was based in Columbus, Georgia.

Park Place Village is made up of 10 buildings developed in phases starting in 2007 and completed in 2013. The development includes office and retail spaces.

Tags | AMC, Bob Fagan, CBRE, Kansas, Leawood, Matt Eckert, Office, Retail

