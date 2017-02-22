February 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group, Inc. has successfully negotiated a consolidation of operations for Capital Electric Construction Company, Inc.’s regional headquarters in Kansas City, Kansas.

From CBRE’s Kansas City office, Bob Fagan, a senior vice president; Matt Eckert, a vice president; and Joe Orscheln, a first vice president, represented Capital Electric Construction in the lease transaction.

Capital Electric Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDU Construction Services Group, Inc. in North Dakota, is currently housed in the Rivergate Building at 600 Broadway as well as in warehouse space on Dodge Street in the Fairfax District. The company’s new location is 627 Adams St. in Kansas City, Kansas, where the company will be leasing about half of the 100,000-square-foot building. The newly consolidated property will house all of its local operations.

Prime Investments is the owner of 627 Adams Street and was represented by Paul Neal of Grindstone Properties in the deal.

