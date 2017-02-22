February 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Builtech Services is working with three development teams as general contractor for 370,000 square feet of retail space in Illinois. The Plaza at Evergreen Park, Retail at the Fields, and Hoffman Plaza will revitalize three corners throughout Illinois. These developments will create jobs, revitalize their respective community and position each community for future economic growth. Since 2002, Builtech has completed thousands of totaling more than two million square feet of retail ground-up and tenant build-out space.

Partnering with Lormax Stern, DeBartolo Development and Fortris Development Group on the re-development of The Plaza at Evergreen Park shopping center located in Evergreen Park, IL, Builtech is providing GC services for roughly 185,000 square feet of tenant interior build outs. Prominent retailers included in the development are: 365 Whole Foods, DSW Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, TJ Maxx, Petco and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The 365 Whole Foods is the first low-cost chain to enter a major south suburban shopping development. Builtech will hire minority and women owned businesses to meet the Village of Evergreen Park’s twenty-five percent MBE/WBE business goal. Tenants are expected to move in starting in the summer and continue to through the end of 2017. The revitalization of this property will serve approximately one million Evergreen Park residents, and surrounding neighborhoods including Beverly and Oak Lawn.

Last month, Clark Street Development broke ground on the 128,000-square-foot Retail at the Fields shopping center, as part of the ongoing 6-acre Marshall Field’s warehouse redevelopment at 4000 W. Diversey Avenue in Chicago, IL. During the groundbreaking ceremony on January 18, 2017, the 31st ward Alderman, Milly Santiago addressed the project’s significance stating, “This day means progress, prosperity and economic development that transforms the neighborhoods in our city.” Phase One includes the 40,000-square-foot large anchor tenant build-out for Ross Dress for Less and Petco, 8,500-square-foot junior anchor and site infrastructure upgrades. Upgrades to the site’s infrastructure includes new driveways on Diversey Avenue, Pulaski Avenue, and Karlov Avenue and an underground storm water collection system. The new water collection system will reduce flooding on both the site and surrounding community. The anticipated project completion is date is September 2017.

The Sterling Organization recently invested in the revitalization of Hoffman Plaza, an existing shopping center on the intersections of North Roselle Road and Golf Road and North Roselle and Higgins Road. Builtech is currently demolishing 60,000SF of the site, and will build a ground-up 50,000-square-foot Burlington Coat Factory. Builtech will facilitate infrastructure upgrades to the utilities and on-site stormwater detention. The existing structure will receive a complete façade renovation and be white boxed for future tenants. Also included in the site development for multiple free-standing outlot buildings.

