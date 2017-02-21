February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based-McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Andy Poirot to project director in the firm’s Central Division.

Poirot joined McCarthy as a project engineer in 2004, and he currently serves as project director on the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial Museum of Westward Expansion and Visitor Center project at the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis.

During his McCarthy career, Poirot has worked on healthcare projects at several of the region’s hospitals, including Good Samaritan Regional Health Center in Mount Vernon, Ill.; Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill.; Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System in Mattoon, Ill.; SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Ill.; SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis; and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Ill.

Tags | Andy Poirot, McCarthy Building Companies, Missouri, St. Louis

