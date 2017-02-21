February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jessica Grafton has joined architecture firm HOK in St. Louis. She will support the HOK team as a senior interior design professional working on several corporate interiors projects in the St. Louis area.

Grafton joins HOK from Gray Design Group in St. Louis. She earned her master of architecture and degree in interior design from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Tags | architecture, company news, HOK, Jessica Grafton, Missouri, St. Louis

