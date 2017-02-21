February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank recently arranged three industrial lease transactions totaling 131,065 square feet on behalf of Good News Publishers, Zilber Property Group and Caldic USA Inc. Led by Adam Marshall, senior managing director, and Mark Deady, director, all three recent transactions were completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In the first transaction, NGKF arranged a long-term, 46,365-square-foot lease renewal on behalf of Good News Publishers at 320 West Army Trail Road in Carol Stream, Illinois. Founded in 2013, Good News Publishers is a newspaper publishing company that also operates under the name Crossway Publishing. The team negotiated directly with the private owner of the property.

NGKF’s Marshall and Deady arranged a 42,521-square-foot lease to ComEd on behalf of the landlord, Zilber Property Group, at 1333 Davis Road in Elgin, Illinois. Randy Olczyk of Chicagoland Commercial Real Estate represented ComEd in the transaction.

In the third transaction, NGKF’s Marshall and Deady represented Caldic USA Inc. in a 42,179-square-foot lease renewal at 2425 Alft Lane in Elgin, Illinois. Founded in 1970, Caldic USA Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer within the chemical and food market. The firm signed a long term extension of its lease at its Elgin facility, which is used for production and distribution. The team represented Caldic USA, Inc. in the lease negotiations while Exeter Property Group, the landlord, was self-represented by Jason DeFilippis.

