NAI Hiffman represented ownership in its long-term lease renewal with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems for 34,399 square feet of industrial space at 301-329 Airport Road in North Aurora, Illinois.

Bendix has occupied the building since 1993. The company makes air-brake systems and components.

The property has a 20-foot clear ceiling height. The Bendix unit of the property has for exterior loading docks. The entire property remains 100-percent occupied.

John Whitehead, senior vice president, and Mark Moran, executive vice president, with NAI Hiffman’s industrial services group represented the facility’s owner, GLP, in this transaction.

