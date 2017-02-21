February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Matthew Whiteside has been named senior vice president of investments with Marcus & Millichap’s Milwaukee office.

Whiteside has closed more than $500 million duirng his career. He has been with Marcus & Millichap since 1999.

