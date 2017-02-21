February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kessinger/Hunter principal Debbie Schulte has made a bit of history: She has become the first female president in the history of the Western Missouri/Kansas City chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

Schulte, with Kansas City, Missouri-based Kessinger/Hunter, has been named the 2017 president of the SIOR chapter.

Schulte began her career in commercial real estate brokerage in 1987. She has been a member of the Western Missouri/Kansas chapter of SIOR since 2001, and has previously served as the chapter’s secretary/treasurer and vice president.

Tags | company news, Debbie Schulte, Kansas City, Kessinger/Hunter, Missouri

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com