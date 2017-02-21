February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Clarendon Hills, Illinois-based LM Commercial Real Estate hired Andrew O’Connell as director of real estate investment sales’ Nate Ecker as a development associate and Josh Sinnema as a local leasing broker.

O’Connell joins LM Commercial after more than a decade of experience with investment properties, including his most recent position as an investment officer with Trizad Holdings in Chicago. He will be involved in multi-family and senior housing transactions.

Ecker previously was a real estate specialist for Mobilitie in Chicago, where he managed a portfolio of 200 real estate properties. His focus will be on retail site selection, project management and development transactions.

Sinnema is responsible for leasing LM’s investment portfolio of retail assets in addition to third-party brokerage assignments. He previously was an assistant director of admissions for Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights.

Tags | Andrew O'Connell, Chicago, Clarendon Hills, company news, Illinois, Josh Sinnema, LM Commercial Real Estate, Nate Ecker

