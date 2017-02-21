February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently negotiated the lease of 7,818 square feet of industrial space at 501 Vermont St. in Palatine, Illinois.

The landlord, 501 Vermont Street Partners, LLC, leased the space to PMMG, Inc.

Headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, PMMG has been providing multimedia and audio visual services since 1999.

Jeff Feste, vice president of brokerage services at Friedman, represented the tenant in this transaction.

Tags | Bensenville, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Illinois, industrial, Jeff Feste, Palatine

