February 21, 2017

Thomas (TJ) Drought has joined Columbus, Ohio-based Steiner + Associates as executive vice president of advisory services, where he will lead the company’s third-party leasing and management services business.

In this role, Drought leads Steiner + Associate’s advisory real estate services for developers, investors, municipalities and owners of retail, mixed-use, residential and entertainment environments.

Prior to joining Steiner + Associates, Drought served as an executive vice president for WP GLIMCHER, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. He had been with GLIMCHER for nearly 20 years.

