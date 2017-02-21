February 21, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jay Green has joined the Columbus office of Cushman & Wakefield as a director.

Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, Green worked for Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions as a leasing manager and managing broker. He has more than 25 years of experience as a senior manager.

Green graduated from Bowling Green State University and attended Capital University School of Law.

Tags | Columbus, company news, Cushman & Wakefield, Jay Green, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com