February 17, 2017

The Lerner Company has completed the re-tenanting of the vacant Kmart building at Eagle Run Shopping Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kmart closed its 93,000-square-foot store in December of 2014. Burlington will open a new store in March, occupying 40,000 square feet.

TJ Maxx and HomeGoods will open later this year, while Sierra Trading Post will open before the first quarter of 2018.

All of the new tenants are operating in the Eagle Run Shopping Center at 132nd and West Maple Road in Omaha. The community shopping center totals 415,000 square feet. Other big-box retailers in the center include Baker’s Supermarket, Kohl’s, Petco and Office Depot.

Tags | Baker's Supermarket, Kmart, Kohl's, Lerner Company, Nebraska, Office Depot, Omaha, Petco, Retail

