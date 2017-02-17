February 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based Byrne & Jones Construction’s sports division has added Mike Czeschin as a project manager.

Byrne & Jones has installed more than 2,000 athletic surfaces in the Midwest, including artificial and natural turf fields for all types of sports as well as track and fields, tennis courts and associated site improvements.

Czeschin coordinates and manages projects for the sports division which serves elementary, secondary and higher education as well as professional sports teams and sports organizations.

Czeschin is a veteran of U.S. Marine Corps and former president of Rivers West Landscaping.

Tags | company news, construction, Mike Czeschin, Missouri, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com