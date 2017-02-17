February 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap has named Kyle Stengle of the firm’s Chicago Downtown office as a senior vice president of investments.

Previously, Stengle was a first vice president of investments.

Stengle specializes in multifamily and mixed-use property investments, and is a senior director of Marcus & Millichap’s National Multi Housing Group. He has been with the firm since 2005.

