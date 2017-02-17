February 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

HDA Architects recently completed a $9.5 million corporate headquarters and beverage distribution facility for Bergseth Bros. in Fargo, North Dakota.

The 116,000-square-foot facility includes a controlled-temperature warehouse, ancillary space, draft cooler, two stories of office space, a training room, board room, executive offices and a cafe.

Tags | Fargo, HDA Architects, industrial, North Dakota, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com