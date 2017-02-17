February 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chicago multifamily brokerage KIG recently added a new sales director and made a key promotion.

Marissa Pellegrini has joined the company as director of sales. KIG also promoted Jason Stevens from associate to senior director of sales.

Befeore joining KIG, Pellegrini worked in multifamily for four years with AMLI Residential, both onsite and in the corporate office. In addition, she previously worked at The Habitat Company in onsite multifamily management.

Stevens initially joined KIG in 2015 in the communications department. Upon earning his Illinois Brokerage License, he transitioned into the role of associate broker. Before working at KIG, Stevens performed asset management for McCaffery Interests, The Habitat Company and Dietz Property Group.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, Jason Stevens, KIG, Marissa Pellegrini, Multifamily

