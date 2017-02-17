February 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Broder & Sachse Real Estate chief executive officer Richard Broder will share his perspective on Detroit developments at the third annual Detroit Commercial Real Estate Summit, where he will serve as a panelist in a session on Detroit’s game-changing projects.

Broder is one of 16 confirmed speakers for the summit, which will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at One Woodward Avenue.

As the founder of Broder & Sachse, Broder is responsible for all strategic activities of the company, which made headlines in 2016 when The Scott at Brush Park opened its doors. The Scott, a $65 million multi-use development, is the first project of its kind in Brush Park, located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Erskine Street in Detroit’s up-and-coming Midtown neighborhood. The Scott will be one of the projects featured in the panel, which will cover both downtown and suburban developments.

Broder will be joined by other titans of the commercial real estate industry in Detroit, including Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company; Dan Mullen, executive vice president of Bedrock; Dennis Bernard, president of Bernard Financial Group and more.

The Detroit Commercial Real Estate Summit is hosted by Midwest Real Estate News and the Midwest CRE Conference Series. Sessions will begin at 8 a.m. following the registration hour, and will continue through the morning. In addition to the panel on game-changing projects, which begins at 10:15 a.m., other sessions will cover the apartment market and the importance of ROI (retail, office, industrial), investment and Brownfields.

For more information or to register for the conference, click this link.

