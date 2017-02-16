February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman recently completed two lease transactions at Edens Corporate Center at 630 and 650 Dundee Road in Northbrook, Illinois, on behalf of the buildings’ ownership.

NAI Hiffman senior vice presidents Linda Garske and Jason Wurtz represented owner KBS in a 6,614-square-foot lease expansion and a 4,823-square-foot new lease. These transactions bring the building’s occupancy to 98 percent.

In the first transaction, Continuum Clinical occupied an additional 6,614 square feet in the 630 Building. Continuum Clinical is a global healthcare research and communications company. Chris Cummins of Cushman & Wakefield represented Continuum Clinical in its expansion.

In a separate transaction, CTE Global, Inc., an international representative for enzyme-production facilities, signed a new lease for 4,823 square feet in the 630 Building.

Bill Mass of Mass Realty LLC represented CTE Global, Inc in its new lease.

Edens Corporate Center has recently undergone significant capital improvements, including refreshed elevator cabs and common corridors, the addition of a full-service fitness facility, yoga room and bike room and a complete lobby renovation at both buildings. Two suites remain available, including a 1,800-square-foot spec suite complete with furniture.

