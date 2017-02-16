February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Meridian Design Build recently completed a 67,080-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility for Traffic Control & Protection in Bartlett, Illinois.

The new facility will be located on a 9.5-acre site within Abbott Land & Investment’s Blue Heron Business Park.

The building will include 10,000 square feet of office/employee faciliites space, a 13,000-square-foot sign sop/silk-screen aera, a barricade shope and seven vehicle-maintenance bays. Additional features include a 24,000-square-foot covered exterior dock platform and a 7.5-acre outside storage yard.

Dan Flanagan of Flanagan Realty represented Traffice Control & Protection.

Tags | Bartlett, Dan Flanagan, Flanagan Realty, Illinois, industrial, Meridian Design Build

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com