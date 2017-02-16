February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap has named Joshua Jandris of the firm’s Chicago O’Hare office as a senior managing director of investments.

Previously, Jandris was a first vice president of investments with Marcus & Millichap.

Jandris specializes in institutional seniors housing property investments, and is a senior managing director of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors Seniors Housing. He has been with the firm since 2007.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, Joshua Jandris, Marcus & Millichap, Oak Brook

