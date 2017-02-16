February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

ElevateEdgerton! — a public-private economic development partnership that promotes the city of Edgerton, Kansas — has named Steve Hale as president, a position he will officially take on March 1.

The selection committee included members of the Economic Development Task Force and Smart Solutions Group, Inc., who conducted the national executive search.

Throughout his career, Hale has led and implemented successful project initiatives for a variety of businesses and organizations around the Kansas City area. He is skilled in managing marketing and business development programs while executing strategic plans with exceptional detail and professionalism.

“I am excited about the possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for the Edgerton community,” Hale said, in a statement. “My passion is developing and implementing results-oriented initiatives by collaborating and communicating with team members, investors and the community. This passion aligns with the goals and objectives of ElevateEdgerton!”

Tags | company news, economic development, Edgerton, ElevateEdgerton!, Kansas, Steve Hale

