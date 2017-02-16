February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

An affiliate of Stanton Road Capital, LLC has selected Cushman & Wakefield to manage the Deloitte Building, an office tower at 100 South 4th St. in St. Louis.

The 12-story Deloitte Building was built in 1987 above part of Stouffer’s Riverfront Inn (a downtown urban renewal project and landmark that eventually became the Millennium Hotel). The Deloitte Building boasts a signature location between the Arch and Busch Stadium.

Previously known as the MCI Building, Deloitte & Touche USA LLP moved to the property in 2004. In addition to Deloitte, tenants at the 260,000-square-foot Class-A office building include Polsinelli, which occupies 110,300 square feet; Schlichter Denton and Wolff; and Pitzer Snodgrass PC.

“As the market leader in property management, Cushman & Wakefield is pleased to partner with Stanton Road Capital,” said Brian Ungles, Managing Principal of the St. Louis office. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship, and we are confident that with our best-in-class services, they will retain satisfied tenants.”

Tags | Brian Ungles, Cushman & Wakefield, Missouri, Office, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com