David Graff has been promoted to executive vice president of the project services division of Chicago’s MB Real Estate.

The company’s project services division is responsible for the development of more than $200 million worth of hospitals, medical office buildings and ambulatory care facilities.

Tags | Chicago, company news, David Graff, healthcare, Illinois, MB Real Estate, Office

