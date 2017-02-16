February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Capital One announced has provided a $16.8 million fixed-rate, HUD 232/223(f) loan to refinance a 272-bed skilled-nursing facility in Joliet, Illinois. Senior vie president Joshua Rosen originated the transaction.

The property, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in Illinois, has been owned and operated by the principals since 1998. It is one of five skilled nursing facilities they own and operate in Illinois and Missouri, with a combined total of approximately 950 beds.

The facility was constructed in 1975, with improvements made since the original construction.

Tags | Capital One, Chicago, finance, Illinois, Joliet, seniors housing

