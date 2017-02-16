February 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bernard Financial Group has arranged a $3.6 million loan for two connected light-industrial facilities in Clarksville, Tennessee. The two buildings have a combined 82,000 square feet.

The borrowing entity was Peck-Clarksville, LLC. David Dismondy with Bernard Financial Group originated the loan.

Tags | Bernard Financial Group, Clarksville, finance, industrial, Tennessee

