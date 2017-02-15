February 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Saul and Patrick Burke of Senior Living Investment Brokerage recently facilitated the sale of an assisted-living center with memory care in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Foxbridge Assisted Living is a 120-unit facility made up of five 24-unit resident communities along with an administrative office. The property was built in 1989 and sits on just more than 12 acres.

The buyer is a joint venture between a regional operator who partnered with a private real estate investment company. The buying entity assumed a HUD note of $7.5 million.

The seller is a not-for-profit based in Connecticut.

