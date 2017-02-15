February 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank senior managing directors Mike Davidson, Chris Dowell and Dan Labes have completed a 154,377-square-foot lease to Anji Logistics USA, Inc. at 13301 Stephens Road in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of the owner, Schostak Brothers & Company, Inc.

Occupying 100 percent of the property, Anji Logistics USA, Inc. signed the long-term lease to serve as its first location in the United States and to serve as the firm’s North American headquarters.

13301 Stephens Road is an industrial warehouse and distribution facility located minutes from I-696 and I-94. The property features 12,000 square feet of office space, 20 docks and 23-foot clearance.

The firm will take occupancy of its North American headquarters in February 2017.

