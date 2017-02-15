February 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Patton|Wiles|Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Sagamore at 26 Shopping Center, a 97,904-square-foot community shopping center in Lafayette, Indiana. The center sold for $6.6 million.

Craig Fuller, Erin Patton, and Scott Wiles with Marcus & Millichap’s National Retail Group had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New York-based private fund. The private out-of-state buyer was also represented by Fuller, Patton, and Wiles, and secured new financing at closing. Josh Caruana, broker of record, assisted in the transaction.

Sagamore at 26 Shopping Center is located at 311 Sagamore Parkway North in Lafayette. The City of Lafayette is home to Purdue University and is conveniently located one hour north of Indianapolis and one hour south of the Chicago area. The property is anchored by predominant retailers, including Jo-Ann Fabrics, Tuesday Morning, Party City and Pet Supplies Plus, which together make up 64 percent of the center’s gross leasable area.

Tags | Craig Fuller, Erin Patton, Indiana, Josh Caruana, Lafayette, Marcus & Millichap, Retail, Scott Wiles

