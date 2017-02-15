February 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kevin Torch has been promoted to first vice president with the Cincinnati office of CBRE.

Torch first joined CBRE in 2006, and currently works for CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions division in Cincinnati.

During his time at CBRE, Torch and his team have completed more than $151 million in client savings through portfolio optimization programs.

Torch is an annual member of the Cincinnati Area Board of Reaeltors’ Top Producers Club.

