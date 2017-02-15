February 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group, Inc. has acquired the business of Capstone Financial Solutions LLC, a national boutique commercial real estate finance and consulting firm in the United States.

Capstone Financial provides commercial real estate financing for all property types.

Capstone Financial is led by Jon Faulkenberg and Shawn Givens and has offices in Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Tampa, St. Louis, Dallas and Kansas City.

“Combining with CBRE is an ideal situation for us and our clients,” said Faulkenberg in a written statement. “CBRE’s high-quality, full-service offering will ensure our clients have a one-stop shop for all of their commercial real estate needs.”

Tags | Capstone Financial Solutions, CBRE, Indiana, Indianapolis, Jon Faulkenberg, Kansas City, Missouri, Shawn Givens, St. Louis

