Brown Commercial Group recently brokered four transactions in Chicago’s western suburbs totaling nearly 38,000 square feet of space. All four transactions were for tenants who were expanding their spaces.

“Chicago’s suburban industrial market continues to see positive momentum as companies look to expand their business presence,” said Dan Brown, president of Brown Commercial Group, in a written statement. “Tenants are planning long-term and are confident in their ability to grow their businesses.”

Brown Commercial Group Senior Associate Mason Hezner represented Gradek Properties LLC in its sale of a 16,000-square-foot industrial property at 2555 United Lane in Elk Grove Village, IL. The purchaser, 2440 S. Wolf LLC, was represented by John D’Orazio and Jonathan Kohn with Colliers International. The end user, Crown Cars & Limousine, was adding storage space for its limousines.

Brown Commercial Group Senior Vice President Trinity Scurto represented both the private trust owner and the new tenant, Miracle Epoxy Flooring, in the lease of 8,100 square feet of warehouse space at 3309 Scott Street in Franklin Park.

Scurto also represented the building owner, Plane View Partnership, in the lease of 7,639 square feet of industrial space at 801 Dave Pate Dr. in Roselle, IL. The new tenant, Liners Direct, will use the space for a training facility. Mark Barbato of Nicholson, Porter & List represented the tenant.

Also, Brown Commercial Group Sales Associate Brian Lindgren represented Elite Telecommunications in its lease of 6,049 square feet of industrial space at 2280 S. Park Avenue in Streamwood, IL. The owner, a private individual, was represented by Newmark Knight Grubb Frank’s Tom Gath. The tenant was looking for more outdoor yard storage.

