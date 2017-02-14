February 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rockwell Partners has acquired a portfolio of 305 condominium units at Stonegate Condominiums in Glendale Heights, Illinois, about 30 miles west of Chicago.

The units acquired by Rockwell include one- and two-bedroom condominiums within a larger community centered in DuPage County.

Property amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, pool, tennis courts, volleyball court and playground. The Stonegate Condominiums property is also located in close proximity to the Interstate-355 expressway and Metra’s Union Pacific West Line.

Rockwell plans to make cosmetic improvements to Stonegate’s units including kitchen, flooring and bathroom upgrades. The company also will take over the property management responsibilities for the property.

“The opportunity to own two properties in such close proximity to each other was very appealing,” said Ted Thilman, a principal of Rockwell Partners, in a written statement. “We expect this will lead to various management efficiencies, and we look forward to enhancing the community and overall living experience for its residents.”

