Robert Pliska, owner and managing director of SVN Property Investment Advisors, LLC in Birmingham, Michigan, was selected as SVN International’s Humanitarian of the Year at the firm’s 30th anniversary annual meeting held at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida.

The award recognizes individuals who give back to their community outside their role as a commercial and investment real estate broker/advisor. Pliska’s profile attributes this honor to his many activities in his community in support of areas such as disadvantaged and abused children, current and former cancer patients, adult family services, clergy assistance, chamber of commerce community work, business ethical and religious support and many other related humanitarian/community activities. At the event, Pliska also received an SVN Difference Award for his professionalism.

“I am humbled at my selection as SVN International’s Humanitarian of the Year. Such an honor can be largely credited to the exceptional international organization that I work with and the ethical standards that my parents, family, teachers, friends and associates instilled in me starting at a very early age,” said Pliska.

Pliska specializes in the sale, financing, leasing, managing, consulting, auctioning and accelerated marketing of office, retail, multi-family, industrial, hotel and other investment and commercial properties.

