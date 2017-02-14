February 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Carolyn Tucker is the new managing director|principal of IA Interior Architects’ Chicago office.

This role was previously held by Tom Powers, who will now assume the role of co-president and chief executive officer, alongside David Bourke.

Tucker will set the overall strategy for the Chicago office. She has worked closely with Powers for more than 16 years to build the company’s Chicago practice.

