February 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mike Lowe has been promoted to senior vice president with the Cincinnati office of CBRE.

Lowe has been a part of the industrial and logistics advisory and transaction service team in Cincinnati since 1997. During his career at CBRe, Lowe, along with Doug Whitten, Tim Schenke and Jeremy Kraus, have been responsible for more than 30 million square feet of institutionally owned product.

Lowe has received numerous awards, including the CBRE Cincinnati Cup Award, an internal award voted by his peers for demonstrating qualities of teamwork, integrity, loyalty, leadership and professionalism.

Tags | CBRE, Cincinnati, Mike Lowe, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com