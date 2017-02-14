February 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Paul Jacob has joined architecture firm HOK in St. Louis.

A former co-owner and principal at the 15-person MayotteJacob Architects in Lansing, Michigan, Jacob has more than 30 years of experience as a designer and project manager. At HOK, Jacob will direct design solutions and project management for highly complex projects in the St. Louis office.

Jacob comes to HOK from The Christman Company, a pre-construction and planning services firm based in Lansing, where he served as vice president and design director for the firm’s national development projects.

Notable projects that Jacob has managed including Lansing, Mich.-based Accident Fund Insurance Company of America’s expansion and historic renovation, Kendall College of Art and Design’s conversion to a new, higher education facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Jackson National Life Insurance Company’s headquarters expansion in Lansing.

Jacob is past president of the Construction Owners Association of America-Michigan Chapter.

Tags | architecture, company news, Missouri, Paul Jacob, St. Louis

