February 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis’ S.M. Wilson & Co has named Dan Harper as senior project manager.

Harper will be responsible for managing multi-million dollar senior-care construction projects. His duties include project planning, scheduling, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information.

Harper has 30 years of experience in the construction industry, and has worked on a variety of senior-care, historic renovation, warehouse and commercial projects.

Harper earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

Tags | company news, Dan Harper, engineering, Missouri, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com