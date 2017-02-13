February 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis’ Murphy Company has appointed Timothy Barton as vice president, industrial business development at the mechanical engineering and contracting firm.

A 1992 graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Barton holds a bachelor’s degree in communications. For the past 18 years he was employed by Victaulic, the originator and innovator of grooved coupling technology.

He began his career there as a territory sales manager and later served as a power generation specialist, calling on power plants, technology providers, engineering firms, power plants, refineries and contractors in the Upper Midwest.

Tags | company news, Missouri, Murphy Company, St. Lois, Timothy Barton

