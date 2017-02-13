February 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Signature Associates has negotiated the sale of a 39,598-square-foot office building in Muskegon, Michigan, to Camcar Plastics.

The office building is located at 2389 Laketon Ave. in Muskegon.

Jim Olsen of Signature Associates represented the seller, Orchard View Public Schools.

Tags | Jim Olsen, Michigan, Muskegon, Office, Signature Associates

