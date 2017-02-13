February 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Zack Hilgendorf has been named an associate at Quantum Real Estate Advisors in Chicago.

Before taking his new position, Hilgendorf worked as a retail investment broker for a local brokerage and investment firm.

“We are delighted to have Zack as part of the Quantum family,” said Chard Firsel, president of the company, in a written statement. “His tenacity, work ethic and analytical skills will help our team grow.”

