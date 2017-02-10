February 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

David Cleary received a promotion from senior project manager to assistant director of land development services at R.A. Smith National, an engineering firm based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Cleary has been employed with R.A. Smith National’s land development services group as a senior project manager since 2014, but has been with the firm a total of 14 years. A few of his current and recent projects include regional mall redevelopments in Colorado and New Jersey, Sendik’s Food Markets, Portillo’s restaurants in multiple states, and the Westlawn Gardens public housing campus redevelopments.

Cleary has more than 24 years of civil engineering experience in pre-development and design services associated with private, public and federal facilities. He is skilled at developing project-specific approaches and specialized architectural/engineering design teams for his clients, and provides site engineering oversight during pre-design, design and construction project phases.

Cleary is a professional engineer licensed in Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

Tags | Brookfield, company news, David Cleary, R.A. Smith National, Wisconsin

